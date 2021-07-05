TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Long IslandNassau

Double trouble in Bethpage as cop car hit after a DWI stop 

The impact of the crash was so forceful

The impact of the crash was so forceful that it bent the frame of the police vehicle. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police officers carrying out the arrest of a driver stopped for alleged drunken driving were surprised when their marked patrol unit was struck by a second alleged drunken driver in a high-speed crash early Saturday morning in Bethpage.

Police said the force of the collision sent the police cruiser "approximately 40 feet" and said "the impact was so forceful that it bent the frame" of the police vehicle.

Arrested in the incident was Quevin Quinteros Crespo, 30, of 33rd Street in Copiague. He was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without a license, police said. Crespo appeared Saturday in First District Court in Nassau County and records show his case was adjourned until July 26.

Police said Eighth Precinct officers and Highway Patrol officers had stopped a driver for DWI on Central Avenue and were outside their police vehicles, with emergency lights activated and flashing, effecting an arrest, when they saw the Honda Pilot driven by Crespo bearing down on them "at a high rate of speed and not slowing down."

The officers were able to move to safety, police said. But, as they did, police said the Pilot "crashed into" one police vehicle — sending it hurtling ahead.

A police ambulance responded to the scene and transported Crespo for assessment and treatment. He was later arrested and charged.

Police said the first driver involved in the initial stop also was arrested and charged with DWI, though details of that arrest have not been released.

There were no reported injuries in the incident, police said.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

Nassau police on Hudson Avenue in Roosevelt where
One dead, two injured in Roosevelt shootings, cops say
Homes along Greenway Terrace in Lake Grove.
Centrally located Lake Grove abounds in green space
Robert Moses Beach in Babylon on Monday.
Forecast: Hot days, then rainy nights for Long Island
Debra Leone of Massapequa shows her tax bill.
Assessment reductions spike in Nassau
Tim and Christina McCabe at home in North
LI man who has battled kidney issues now needs a liver
Denise McGrath, principal of Just Kids Learning Center,
LI getting $31.9M extra for pre-K, to add 5,200 kids to rolls
Didn’t find what you were looking for?