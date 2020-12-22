Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder said that while 2020 is defined by heroes, Det. Ryan Hines is one of his "personal favorites."

The accolades meant for the Nassau police burglary detective flowed freely Tuesday for a number of reasons. Hines is recovering from a serious on-duty leg injury in the spring. He also recently donated $1,000 to the Toys for Tots program, which was matched by a $1,000 donation from his colleagues in the department’s Burglary Pattern Squad.

Hines chose to deflect the spotlight off himself Tuesday during a news conference at the department’s Mineola headquarters in which he and the Burglary Pattern team were recognized for outstanding work in the field and their equally generous spirit.

"It’s a humbling experience I went through and I appreciate the kind words," he said. "Today isn’t about me, it’s about the kids."

Hines described his donation and donations by his comrades as "contagious" and much needed this holiday season.

"We give a kid a toy who is going to have a smile," Hines said. "We affect a family, friends of the family, the staff taking care of the child and they’re going to have a great holiday."

The $2,000 will go to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, police officials said.

Hines, hired by the department in 2008, seriously injured his leg in April while he and other detectives with the Burglary Pattern Squad investigated a stolen car ring in Queens, authorities said.

"One of the bad guys decided to go forward with his vehicle and take off," Ryder said, adding that Hines was struck in the process.

Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun, a spokesman with the department, said Hines’ recovery has entailed five surgeries and extensive rehab to be able to walk again. He remains on medical leave, LeBrun said.

But the harrowing work of Hines' unit is showing results, Ryder said.

Detectives with the Burglary Pattern Squad have contributed to reducing burglaries by double-digit percentages in 2020.

Although Hines said Tuesday’s event was for the children, he did not forget his brethren and thanked them for also opening up their wallets for the cause.

"This is my team right here," Hines said. "They are the true heroes."

One detective sergeant and three other detectives from Hines’ unit attended the event.

The Toys for Tots program is sponsored by the United States Marine Corps. Retired Marine Maj. Chuck Kilbride said Monday that Hines’ story is emblematic of the dangers of certain jobs that serve the public.

"These guys, cops, firemen and Marines go to work and sometimes we don’t come home," Kilbride said. "We’d never be able to do Toys for Tots’ charities during the pandemic without the cops and the firemen."