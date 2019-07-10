Jake the German shepherd, a 10-year K-9 Nassau Police Department veteran who helped his partner, Officer Jeffrey Shaikh, arrest dangerous criminals, seize millions of dollars of drugs and reunite mentally disabled people with their families, has died.

"We lost a part of our #NassauCountyPD family," the department said in a Facebook post.

One of the duo's most notable arrests was four years ago: Shaikh was on patrol in Hempstead with Jake when an urgent alert came over his radio about a suspect who investigators say committed a rash of robberies — killing a gas station attendant during one — and had just held up a Westbury Citgo.

Spotting the suspect's car, Shaikh pursued the vehicle, getting a look at the suspect's face and obtaining his license plate number.

Officials said those two pieces of information were the main reason Joshua N. Golson-Orelus, 23, of New Cassel, was arrested in June in upstate Utica — using a GPS tracking device that police had put in the gas station's money.

After that arrest, Shaikh explained his working relationship with Jake: "We share in all the recognition. Usually it's his nose that leads to the big cases. This time it was mine … It was a rough ride that night, so he deserves it."

In its Facebook post, police called Jake "a brave and loyal police dog" that "leaves behind quite a legacy in the #NCPD."

"Thank you, K-9 Jake, for your dedicated service to the people of Nassau County," the post said. "You will be missed."