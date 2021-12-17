TODAY'S PAPER
Two Suffolk men faces charges related to fatal Nassau overdose, police say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Two Suffolk men are accused of selling narcotics connected to a Nassau resident's fatal overdose, authorities said Thursday.

The victim overdosed Dec 5 in North Massapequa, police said. The name, age and other information about the victim was not released.

Kendel Burnette, 29, of Amityville, faces three counts of first-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance. He was arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead and is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, according to court records.

Justin Ivanditto, 30, of Bay Shore, was arraigned Dec. 6 in Hempstead. Ivanditto faces charges of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, according to police.

His attorney, Lindsay Henry of Babylon, could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday night.

