Nassau police have identified a fatal gunshot victim found early Sunday in Westbury as a 27-year-old Melville man, authorities said Friday.

Alexis Gonzalez-Sanchez was discovered by Nassau detectives shortly after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at 445 Union Avenue, police said. He had suffered a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

The parking lot was near a house party the previous night, police said, but they did not say whether the fatal shooting had any connection.

Detectives request anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.