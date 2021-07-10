2 Nassau police officers hurt in Freeport crash
Two Nassau officers were hurt Friday evening when their car veered off East Seaman Avenue in Freeport and struck a tree while responding to a call, the department said in a statement.
One officer suffered a compound fracture to his left wrist; the second had neck and back injuries.
Both were taken to hospitals after the 7:28 p.m. crash, the statement said. Their car had been traveling eastbound on East Seaman Avenue just before the crash.
No further details were released.