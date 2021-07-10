TODAY'S PAPER
2 Nassau police officers hurt in Freeport crash

Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Joan Gralla
Two Nassau officers were hurt Friday evening when their car veered off East Seaman Avenue in Freeport and struck a tree while responding to a call, the department said in a statement.

One officer suffered a compound fracture to his left wrist; the second had neck and back injuries.

Both were taken to hospitals after the 7:28 p.m. crash, the statement said. Their car had been traveling eastbound on East Seaman Avenue just before the crash.

No further details were released.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

