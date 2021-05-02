TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandNassau

Police: Hempstead man rams Porsche into Nassau cop car, detectives hurt

By Vera Chinese vera.chinese@newsday.com @VeraChinese
Print

A Hempstead man faces multiple charges after intentionally reversing his vehicle into a Nassau police car in Oceanside Saturday night and injuring two detectives seeking to question him as part of a drug investigation, authorities said.

Nassau narcotics/vice squad detectives attempted to pull over Romaine Robinson, 25, at about 9 p.m. as he drove a 2011 Porsche near the intersection of Long Beach Road and Waukena Avenue, police said. Detectives approached the vehicle, but Romaine fled north on Long Beach Road.

Robinson was located near Mahland Place and Kenneth Place where police said he drove "at a high rate of speed in reverse towards the officers’ police vehicle intentionally causing a collision and injuries to the officers," according to a Nassau police news release.

Police said he did not comply with commands to exit the vehicle and was taken into custody after a "brief struggle."

The officers were taken to a hospital for treatment head, neck and facial injuries. One of the officers suffered a hand fracture, police said. Information on the officers' conditions was not immediately available.

Robinson was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, four counts of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and resisting arrest.

He is scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Mineola.

A lawyer for Robinson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

Nassau top stories

Google Earth view of the Peninsula Golf Course
Curran vows to uphold covenants at East Massapequa golf course
Maidaya Maldonado, operations director of Adelante of Suffolk
Black, Latino Long Islanders getting vaccinated at lower rates, data shows
A street sign in front of St. Aidan
Memorialized names of priests accused of sexual abuse open old wounds
Rendering of 33rd Street looking east from Eighth
A new vision for Penn: Tall ceilings, lots of open space, new entrances
Msgr. William E. Koenig at St. Agnes Cathedral
Pope Francis names Long Island priest bishop of Wilmington
Ilona Apfelbaum, who turns 104 Tuesday, celebrates her
Woman isolated by pandemic gets to see loved ones to celebrate 104th birthday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?