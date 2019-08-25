A Nassau County police officer was injured after shooting a pitbull that charged at him while the officer was responding to a call in Wantagh Saturday night, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a “suspicious person” shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a home on Cherrywood Drive, they said in a statement.

An officer, identified by police only by his last name, Daddino, was first on the scene and was speaking to the complainant when she lost control of her dog.

The pitbull “then charged in an attacking manner toward the officer. In fear of his safety the Officer in the process of retreating, fired three rounds from his service weapon, striking the dog," which then stopped advancing, a police news release said.

Daddino then “fell backwards and struck his head on the pavement,” police said. The officer was treated at Nassau University Medical Center. The pitbull was taken to a veterinarian for treatment, police said. An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Reached Sunday afternoon, a police spokesman said Daddino’s injury was not life threatening and described it as a laceration. The spokesman said he did not know how many rounds struck the pitbull or the condition of the dog.