Nassau County PD swears in 95 new police recruits 

New NCPD recruits are sworn in at headquarters

New NCPD recruits are sworn in at headquarters in Mineola on Friday. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Soon there'll be more cops on the beat in Nassau County: A total of 96 new police officers will be joining the force, with 95 of those recruits sworn in Friday morning at police headquarters in Mineola.

The ceremony took place at the Donald F. Kane Auditorium at 10 a.m.

The 96th recruit won't be sworn in until Sunday, police said. That's when the unnamed recruit turns 21.

The new recruits, 40 of whom have prior law enforcement experience, soon will undergo what the department called "an intense 7-month training session" before they get the OK to start patrolling the streets of Nassau County.

The Nassau County Police Department has a force of 2,357 officers before he new class of recruits, according to the latest available statistics.

Of those, 2,111 are male and 246 are female, while the new recruit class is comprised of 85 men and 11 women.

