Two Nassau police officers were injured Saturday while rescuing an infant locked in a car in Atlantic Beach, officials said.

According to police, the officers were dispatched at 4:47 p.m. to Atlantic Beach, where a one-year-old girl had been accidentally locked in a car. Police said the windows were up, but the air conditioner was on.

The officers broke a window to free the baby. The child was evaluated by Atlantic Beach fire medics on the scene, who determined that the girl had not been injured. The baby was returned to her family.

Two officers received multiple lacerations as a result of the rescue. One officer was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.