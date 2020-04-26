Nassau police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in Hempstead early Sunday, authorities said.

Hempstead Village police were alerted through ShotSpotter of gunshots fired near Olsen Place about 12:20 a.m. Officers responded and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead by a Nassau police medic.

Police did not yet release the name of the victim.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.