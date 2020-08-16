Nassau police are investigating the shooting death of a male victim in Westbury early Sunday, authorities said.

Detectives found the victim shortly after 1 a.m. in a parking lot at 445 Union Avenue. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, said police, who did not elease the victim’s age or identity.

Police said the parking lot was near a house party Saturday night but they did not say whether the fatal shooting had any connection.

Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.