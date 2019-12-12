Nassau County police are beefing up coverage around synagogues and adding foot patrols to neighborhood shopping areas following the deadly attack on a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey, officials said Thursday.

The extra police presence — including officers carrying high-powered rifles at shopping areas — goes a step beyond the usual increase in patrols that accompany the holiday season, said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder during a news conference with county officials and religious leaders.

The effort comes amid an increase in anti-Semitic crime on Long Island, including two incidents of swastikas spray-painted at the Holocaust center in Glen Cove, and a Queens man allegedly leveling an anti-Semitic rant against a rabbi in Inwood.

"When people are out shopping, they are going to see that presence," Ryder said. "We want to make sure they have a sense of security."

Ryder said the police are extending their patrols from "hard targets" such as large shopping malls and schools to "softer targets" such as neighborhood strip malls and shopping areas. He pointed to the attack on the Jewish grocery store, which left six people dead including one police officer and the two shooters.

Also on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and top police officials met with Jewish community leaders in Williamsburg to discuss the city's response to the attack in Jersey City.

In Nassau County, Ryder said officers on foot patrol will be present along the shopping areas on Broadway in Lawrence, Main Street in Farmingdale as well as neighborhood stores in Great Neck, the Five Towns and Wantagh.

Beyond the increased police presence, police officials are emphasizing an approach in which officers vary their patterns of patrol — not going to the same places at the same time each day, he said.

County Executive Laura Curran said the county is becoming more diverse, and that "we have to be candid about an alarming truth — we are seeing more hate crime."

The number of reported bias crimes has almost doubled from 34 last year to 61 this year, she said.

"Hate crimes are just that — crimes," she said. "Today we come together with one voice to say we will not tolerate them."

County officials were joined by several leaders of the Jewish community and other religious groups.

Rabbi Anchelle Perl, director of Chabad of Mineola, said he appreciated the extra effort on the part of police.

"It'll send a strong message that the government here in the United States is part of the answer," Perl said, noting that his synagogue has been boosting security. "We now have armed guards, and now we're adding more and more aspects of security."

Mufti Mohammad Farhan, executive director at the Islamic Center of Long Island, said he attended the news conference as a show of solidarity against hate crimes.

"This is all intertwined," he said. "Those with hate in their heart, they could do this to anyone."