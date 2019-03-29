More than 700 Nassau political appointees are now required to electronically submit financial disclosure forms meant to monitor potential conflicts of interests and abuses of power, County Executive Laura Curran said Friday.

Nonunion county employees, including elected officials, department heads, their deputies and a host of other officials in "policymaking positions" are required to submit statements of financial disclosure annually to the Nassau Board of Ethics by May 15.

Those forms, which spell out an official's previous jobs, outside income, personal investments, existing debt and affiliations to local political groups, historically have been submitted on paper and left in cardboard boxes in the basement of county buildings, officials said.

Curran said the digitized information is meant for review by the county's five-member Board of Ethics and Nassau's new Office of Inspector General. Members of the media or the public would not have access to the database and would need to file a Freedom of Information Law request to obtain and view any of the disclosures.

"This is something that the Board of Ethics has adopted and that we are going to make available to them," Curran said.

Curran said a decision about whether to make the information publicly available is up to the Board of Ethics — a body appointed to five-year terms by county executive. Among the members of the Board of Ethics is County Attorney Jared Kasschau.

Curran said having the documents available electronically will improve their usefulness in the contract compliance and ethics review process.

“Our residents are sick and tired of a culture of corruption that allows grifters and special interests to line their pockets on the public dime," said Curran at a news conference in Mineola Friday. "It doesn't just have a cost that takes a serious toll on our fiscal health. It also leads to bad decisions, inefficient outcomes and a government with broken machinery."

Digitizing the byzantine financial disclosure forms was among the key suggestions by Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas in a 2015 report detailing deficiencies in the county's contracting and ethics processes.

“The county’s paper-based financial disclosure system does not allow for the efficient, electronic cross-referencing between public officials’ disclosed relationships and potential county contractors,” the 52-page report stated. "It has little utility in the detection and prevention of corruption."

Singas said the old, outdated paper forms were largely useless in spotting conflicts of interest. Key portions of information, she said, would often be left out and handwritten sections were often largely illegible.

"Those seeking to avoid disclosure could do so with impunity," Singas said. "Even if the Board of Ethics reviewed the disclosures, conflicts would be very difficult to identify since the handwritten content could not be cross-referenced with vendor databases and contracts."

This new electronic system, officials said, will interface with Nassau's existing contract and vendor tracking systems.

The state has collected electronic disclosure forms electronically since 1998.

"Nassau has caught up 21 years later," Singas said.

CORRECTION: The financial disclosure forms will not be available in a public database. The information was incorrect in a previous version of this story.