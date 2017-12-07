TODAY'S PAPER
Hempstead official to host forum on grieving property assessments

By Stefanie Dazio  stefanie.dazio@newsday.com @StefanieDazio
Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin is hosting free taxpayer forums to educate residents about challenging their property assessments following a Newsday investigation documenting problems with the tax grievance system in Nassau County.

Clavin is to announce the forums during a news conference Thursday morning at his office in Hempstead.

“Nassau County’s property tax assessment system is flawed and out of control,” Clavin said in a news release. “It is time to take action by informing our residents on how they can fight back.”

The forums are to be held across the town through Feb. 15.

