Hempstead Town Receiver of Taxes Don Clavin is hosting free taxpayer forums to educate residents about challenging their property assessments following a Newsday investigation documenting problems with the tax grievance system in Nassau County.

Clavin is to announce the forums during a news conference Thursday morning at his office in Hempstead.

“Nassau County’s property tax assessment system is flawed and out of control,” Clavin said in a news release. “It is time to take action by informing our residents on how they can fight back.”

The forums are to be held across the town through Feb. 15.