Nassau County taxpayers will have until July 1 — an additional month from the previous extended deadline — to pay their property taxes, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said on Saturday.

Curran signed an executive order that allows residents to submit their second-half school tax payments by the new deadline and, if they do not pay by then, they will only get charged penalties and interest from July 1.

"Taxpayers now have until July 1 to pay their taxes without late fees going into effect," Curran said at a news conference. "Any late payments made after July 1 will be calculated beginning July 1, not any time before that."

She added, "Any taxpayers that were sent a late notice will no longer owe anything."

Curran's announcement comes after Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed his own executive order on Thursday that authorized her to push the deadline. Curran signed her executive order late Friday.

The original deadline for tax payments was April 1, but it was pushed to May 11 due to financial struggles residents across the county were facing in light of the coronavirus pandemic and an unemployment rate of 15.6% in April for Nassau County.

The deadline was later changed to June 1, but residents submitting payments after that date were getting hit with penalties and interest from the original April 1 deadline.

"Refunds will be issued and undeposited checks will be voided and returned as soon as possible," Curran said in a statement referring to those penalties and interest costs from April 1.

Residents have been urging elected leaders to address hundreds of dollars in penalties and interest costs that they owed because they missed the deadline.

Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), the presiding officer, first called on Curran earlier this month to defer penalties and interest to June 1 and refund penalties that were paid from April 1.

"County Executive Curran must now refund the residents who have already paid these late fees," said Chris Boyle, spokesman for the Republican legislative majority. "The county executive should be proactively looking for ways to decrease the burdens on our residents."

Curran, a Democrat, thanked Cuomo for working with the county to grant the extension.

"I worked hard with Governor Cuomo to permit Nassau County residents this additional time and thank him for working together to provide greater relief to our residents," she said.