Nassau Road in Uniondale closed for police investigation, Nassau police say

Nassau County police investigating on Nassau Road in

Nassau County police investigating on Nassau Road in Uniondale early Tuesday morning. Credit: Paul Mazza

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A major road in Uniondale was closed for a police investigation early Tuesday and Nassau County police said it was unclear how long it would remain closed.

The closure of Nassau Road between Brookside and Argyle avenues occurred just after midnight. It remained in place as of 5:45 a.m.

Police did not disclose why the road was closed other than to confirm it was for an investigation.

The closure location is north of the Southern State Parkway and borders Greenfield Cemetery.

This a developing story. Check back for updates

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

