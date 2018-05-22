Nassau road closures for Trump visit on Wednesday

TODAY'S PAPER
The following road closures will take place in Nassau County on Wednesday as a result of President Donald Trump’s visit to the Morelli Center in Bethpage, the Nassau County Police Department said Tuesday:

South Oyster Bay Road will be closed to all traffic between Grumman Road and Route 107 from 11 a.m. until approximately 4:30 p.m.

Grumman Road will remain open for businesses but will be closed to traffic from South Oyster Bay Road to the end from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

The Nassau County Police Department recommends that people seek alternate routes and avoid travel in the Grumman Road area.

