Long IslandNassau

Beaches in 2 Suffolk towns closed, Nassau issues advisory

By Joan Gralla and Keldy Ortiz joan.gralla@newsday.com, keldy.ortiz@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Beaches were closed in two Suffolk County towns due to bacteria being discovered in the water, while Nassau County warned against swimming in two beaches on Saturday.

Valley Grove, Prices Bend and Asharoken beaches in the Town of Huntington were closed, while Bayport and Sayville Marina Park beaches in the Town of Islip town were closed, said Grace Kelly-McGovern, a Suffolk County Health Department spokeswoman. Friendship Drive Beach of Rocky Point in Huntington remained closed due high level bacteria.

Bathing in contaminated water can result in infections to the ears, nose, eyes and throat, said Dr. Gregson Pigott, Suffolk County commissioner of health. Beaches will reopen when the bacteria is at acceptable levels.

The Nassau County beaches are Island Park Beach in Island Park, and Hewlett Point Beach in East Rockaway.

“Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality,” the Nassau Health Department said in a statement.

This advisory will be lifted at 7 a.m. Sunday unless there is additional heavy rainfall or water samples reveal elevated bacterial levels, the statement said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

