Nassau, Suffolk gear up for National Night Out

National Night Out, an annual community-building event aimed at increasing dialogue between law enforcement and the communities they police, and "making communities safer, more caring places to live," will take place Tuesday at sites across Long Island.

The nationwide initiative that started in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August will bring communities and their police officers together to heighten both crime and drug-prevention awareness, as well as generate support for local anti-crime programs and strengthen bonds between police officers and residents.

Long Islanders will commemorate the day with events in various communities throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties, with events in Nassau beginning between 5-7 p.m. Events in Suffolk begin as early as 4 p.m. in some precincts, officials said.

The Nassau events were announced Monday by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Police Commissioner Patrick J. Ryder. They'll be held at local fire departments, parks, malls, fields and schools and, according to an event advisory distributed by police Monday, well help "send a message to criminals, letting then know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back."



In Nassau, the schedule of events is as follows:

1st Precinct: Uniondale Fire Department, Van Ness Firehouse, 154 Uniondale Ave., Uniondale. Time: 6-9 p.m. Baldwin Park, 3232 South Grand Ave., Baldwin Harbor. Time: 5.-7:30 p.m.

2nd Precinct: Broadway Mall, Hicksville, in the parking lot next to Panera Bread. Time: 6-8 p.m.

3rd Precinct: Martin "Bunky" Reid Park. Broadway, Westbury. Time: 5-8:30 p.m. The event, which includes the communities of New Cassel and Westbury, begins with a parade assembling at the Salvation Army at 992 Prospect Ave. That parade will proceed west on Prospect, then head south on Swalm Street before crossing Broadway and entering the park, officials said. A fair follows, beginning at 6 p.m. at Kelleher Field, Williston Park. Time: 7-9 p.m. A Children's Ride for a Safer Williston Park Parade assembles at Broad and Amherst streets and starts at 7 p.m., concluding at Kelleher Field where a Block Captain's meeting of the Williston Park Neighborhood Watch is scheduled to take place beginning at 7:30 p.m.

4th Precinct: Cedarhurst Park, Cedarhurst and Summit avenues, Cedarhurst. Time: 6-10 p.m. Featuring a "Concert in the Park," where crime prevention literature will be distributed.

5th Precinct: Dutch Broadway Park, 2161 Dutch Broadway, Elmont. Time: 6.-9 p.m.

6th Precinct: Jonathan L. Ielpi Firefighters Park, Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza. Time: 5-10 p.m.

7th Precinct: John Burns Park, Merrick Road, Massapequa. Time: 6-9:30 p.m. Held in conjunction with the "Music Under the Stars" program, scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

8th Precinct: Bethpage Middle School, 500 Broadway, Bethpage. Time: 6:30-9 p.m. Outdoor movie night, featuring "The Secret Lives of Pets." The Hicksville Fire Department also will have a fire prevention trailer present.

The Suffolk events are as follows:

First Precinct: Wyandanch Park, Wyandanch. Time: 4-8 p.m.

Second Precinct: Manor Field Park, Huntington Station. Time: 5-8 p.m.

Third Precinct: Brentwood State Park, Brentwood. Time: 4-8 p.m.

Fourth Precinct: Smith Haven Mall parking lot, opposite Bobby's Burger Palace, Lake Grove. Time: 5-8 p.m.

Fifth Precinct: Martha Avenue Park, Bellport. Time: 6-9 p.m.

Sixth Precinct: Centereach Pool Complex, Centereach. Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Seventh Precinct: William Floyd High School football field, Mastic Beach. Time: 6-9 p.m.