Nassau Legis. Joshua Lafazan rolled out a series of proposals Monday to dually address county preparedness in active shooter situations and to protect local law enforcement from harassment while in the line of duty.

The Nassau Legislature should form a permanent task force on crisis response to ensure that county businesses and public centers are prepared for active shooter situations including this weekend's shootings in Texas and Ohio, Lafazan said at a news conference in Mineola with members of the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association.

The permanent standing committee would hold confidential hearings to learn from law enforcement officers, elected officials and crisis managers from cities across the nation that have been the scene of mass shootings, Lafazan (I-Woodbury) said.

"While there is no solace to be taken from these atrocities, knowledge can be gained and we may learn where similar vulnerabilities exist locally, where protocols and procedures can be updated and where immediate actions can be taken as a county to potentially prevent a disaster," Lafazan said.

Lafazan, a freshman lawmaker who caucuses with the Democrats, called on the 19-member, GOP-controlled legislature to convene a meeting with its largest hospitals to ensure they are ready for a mass casualty event, including securing blood donations and enhancing its emergency communications.

Lafazan, who at 25 is the legislature's youngest member, also suggested police enhance their dialogue with young people, encouraging them to spot the warning signs about potential acts of violence on social media.

The gunman in Saturday's shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, identified as Patrick Crusius, posted a manifesto on the website 8chan. Authorities in El Paso say the shooter, who killed 20 people, including four children, is “strongly” believed to have written an online manifesto that listed other grievances against immigrants.

"While some have become numb to scenes of unspeakable violence, we must never lose our sense of horror," Lafazan said. "We must never accept this as the status quo."

Lafazan Monday also announced that he was introducing legislation that would make it a misdemeanor, punishable by 1 year in jail and a $1,000 fine, to harass police officers, EMTs, firefighters or first responders. The bill defines harassment as throwing or spraying water or another substance at a law enforcement official.

The bill comes after video emerged last month of several men throwing buckets of water at NYPD officers in Harlem. Similar incidents also have occurred in Brooklyn.

"This is a situation that cannot exist in this world," said Nassau PBA president James McDermott. "In order for us to protect you, we have to be protected too."

A similar bill, which would make dousing police officers a felony, has been proposed in the State Legislature.