Gillen trails in race for Hempstead Town supervisor

Democrat Laura Gillen, Hempstead Town's first Democratic town supervisor in more than a century, was trailing GOP Receiver of Taxes Donald X. Clavin as she seeks a second term Tuesday while Oyster Bay Town Republican Supervisor Joseph Saladino had the early lead against Democratic challenger James Altadonna Jr, the town's clerk.

In a Glen Cove rematch, incumbent Mayor Timothy Tenke was leading former Republican Mayor Reggie Spinello. Democrat Tenke narrowly defeated Spinello, who served two terms as mayor, in 2017.

Gillen was seeking a second two-year term after her stunning 2017 victory. But much of her agenda has been stymied by a Republican-controlled town board. Gillen has sued the board over town transfers and promotions and successfully invalidated a townwide no-layoff clause.

If reelected, Gillen had promised to root out corruption in town contracts and pay-to-play politics but said she needed more Democratic votes on the board to pass her agenda. Clavin has said he would seek to reduce the town's taxes. He cited his experience hosting forums for residents to reduce their property tax bills and to gain incentives for paying taxes early.

Animal rights advocate Diane Madden was the Libertarian candidate for supervisor.

In Oyster Bay, Saladino, serving his first full term after being appointed to replace former town supervisor John Venditto in January 2017, faced a challenge from Altadonna, a lifelong Republican running on the Democratic ballot.

Saladino said he had reformed Oyster Bay's government operations, including creating an inspector general position, while also stabilizing the town's finances. Altadonna, the former Massapequa Park mayor, had pledged to reduce debt, pare down the use of contractors to fix local roads and would propose a referendum capping politicians at 10 years in office for any elected town position.

In other races:

* Kate Murray, a Republican former town supervisor seeking a return to politics after a four-year absence, had the early lead over Democratic Hempstead Town Clerk Sylvia Cabana, who is seeking a second term. Republican Jeanine Driscoll was leading Democrat Chandra Ortiz for Clavin's open seat of receiver of taxes.

On the town board, Republican Councilman Thomas Muscarella, who was appointed in April following the tax evasion conviction of Edward Ambrosino, was leading former Republican Floral Park Mayor Thomas Tweedy, who was nominated on the Democratic line. Republican Chris Carini, a Port Authority police officer, was trailing Democrat Lora Webster, a Paralympian volleyball player, for the seat vacated in September by Erin King Sweeney. Incumbent Bruce Blakeman had the advantage as he sought reelection against Democrat Shari Renne James.

* In Oyster Bay, Richard LaMarca was leading Democrat Rachel Klein for Altadonna's open town clerk seat. Massapequa Park Mayor Jeffrey Pravato had the edge over Democrat George Hignell for the open receiver of taxes seat. Incumbent Town Board member Steven Labriola, the lone incumbent seeking reelection, was leading as were Republicans Vicki Walsh and Laura Maier as seven candidates battled for three seats.

* In North Hempstead, Democrat Judi Bosworth, seeking a fourth term, was winning against Republican David Redmond. Democrat Charles Berman had the lead as he was looking for another term as receiver of taxes against Republican Ron Rochester. Democratic Council members Peter Zuckerman and Veronica Lurvey had leads in their reelection contests but Republican incumbent Dina De Giorgio was trailing Democrat Mariann Dalimonte.

* In Glen Cove, Tenke has sparred with Republican town board members over the city’s $60 million budget for 2020. Tenke said the budget cuts expenses by about $1 million without cutting services or staff while taxes would rise 1.88% — the state tax cap. Tenke assembled the budget without the help of Sandra Clarson, the city’s controller. Clarson, who was fired in August by Tenke and temporarily reinstated following a court order in September, had called the budget “fiscally irresponsible.” Tenke said Clarson's figures were "incorrect."

Incumbent Democratic City Council member Marsha Silverman, along with Democratic challengers Danielle Fugazy Scagliola, Gaitley Stevenson-Mathews, John L. Perrone, Rocco A. Totino and Eve Lupenko-Ferrante had the lead over their GOP rivals.

* In the Long Beach City Council race, Liz Treston, Karen McInnis and Ron Paganini, a slate of New Wave Democrats, had the lead over a trifecta of rivals on both the Working Families and Republican lines. Treston, McInnis and Paganini defeated incumbents Anthony Eramo and Chumi Diamond, and their running mate, Jim Mulvaney, in the June Democratic primary. Eramo, Diamond and Mulvaney remain on the ballot with the Working Families Party line, but were not actively campaigning. Council President Anissa Moore, a registered Democrat, was seeking a second term on the Republican line with Michael Delury and Lauren Doddato-Goldman.

The new City Council will be tasked with managing an ongoing criminal investigation and the results of two state audits scrutinizing the city’s financial crisis and system of payouts, which found at least $500,000 in improper payouts to city employees.

With John Asbury