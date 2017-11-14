This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Rochester drivers wrongly issued Nassau traffic tickets, they say

At least one Monroe County resident said he received an apology from the Long Island traffic agency, and the ticket was resolved.

The Nassau County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency is in Hempstead.

By Rachel Uda  rachel.uda@newsday.com @Rachel_Uda
Some Rochester-area residents say they were issued traffic and parking tickets from Nassau County, though they’ve never been here.

William Marcellette, 73, of upstate Churchville, said his wife received a ticket for expired registration and not having a license plate on their 1979 Pontiac Trans Am last Thursday from the Nassau County Traffic and Parking Violations Agency. The fee was about $375, Marcellette said.

Marcellette said he’s never been to Nassau County and that his Pontiac “couldn’t make it down there anyway.”

Marcellette said he received an apology for the mistake from the traffic and parking agency Monday and that the issue has since been resolved. The error stemmed from an officer who incorrectly input information into the agency’s system, Marcellette said.

A representative for Nassau County Traffic and Parking Violations did not immediately return a request for comment.

Kim Rogers, 61, of upstate Hilton, said she received a ticket in the mail Nov. 6 for an expired vehicle inspection issued from the Nassau County agency. However Rogers said the inspection sticker on her 2003 Volvo doesn’t expire until the end of November. Moreover, Rogers said she’s never traveled to Nassau County.

Rogers said she called the traffic bureau the following day and was “given three options — pay the fee, show up in court or get a lawyer.”

She did not intend to take any of those options, she said Sunday.

On Monday, WHAM, a news station in Rochester, reported that Rogers’ ticket issue had been resolved and that she also received an apology.

A third person, Kelly Predmore, 29, of upstate Greece, also told Newsday she received a fine from Nassau County. Hers was a delinquent bill notice for $295, received on Oct. 30, for parking in front of a fire hydrant in Farmingdale.

Like Rogers and Marcellette, Predmore said she’s never been to Nassau and has sent the agency copies of credit card statements proving that she was near Rochester around the time of the violation.

Predmore contacted the traffic and parking agency on Monday and was told her documents are being reviewed.

“Three hundred dollars is quite a lot of money for something I never did,” Predmore said.

Rachel Uda writes trending stories on issues across Long Island and also covers breaking news.

