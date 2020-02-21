ALBANY — Nassau County will have to reimburse local governments at least $185 million after New York’s highest court put an end to a tax dispute dating back to the 1990s.

The dispute involved garbage taxes that initially were imposed on energy, water and telephone utilities long ago. The companies pursued a lawsuit, which they eventually won, claiming they were wrongfully assessed and shouldn’t have to pay the tax because they didn’t use local garbage services.

For the last decade, the county and the towns of North Hempstead, Hempstead and Oyster Bay skirmished in court about who had to repay the companies. The case also involved various ancillary entities, such as a special sanitation district created to help impose the tax.

And on Wednesday, the state Court of Appeals effectively said the county is responsible.

The court declined to hear one last appeal from Nassau. By doing so, it sustained a series of lower court decisions.

Most recently, the midlevel Appellate Division of state Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that a provision of county law, known popularly as the “county guaranty,” means the county must pay the bill, not the towns. That decision also rejected Nassau’s petition to revisit the utilities’ claim one more time.

The total cost could be at least $185 million, according to 2014 estimates, but could be more with interest charges and legal costs.

“It has been a long legal battle, and we are pleased that the court agreed with the town’s understanding of the law,” said Gordon Tepper, spokesman for North Hempstead, the lead municipal defendant in the lawsuit. “The town now stands to be reimbursed for a substantial amount of money that it had advanced.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Tepper couldn’t immediately provide an estimate for how much the town expects to receive.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s office acknowledged the Court of Appeals action terminates the lawsuit. But it did not outline how the county will go about reimbursing the municipalities and how that will impact Nassau’s budget and tax levy.

“Nassau County understands that this lengthy dispute has come to an end and is disappointed in the court’s decision to not accept our appeal,” Mike Fricchione, deputy communications director for Curran, wrote in an email.

In 2014, North Hempstead reported borrowing to pay more than $10 million to repay the utilities. It also paid about $500,000 at the time to an outside law firm for representation in the case.

Hempstead reported paying $49 million; Oyster Bay, $3.3 million.

But with interest costs dating back years, a 2014 estimate of the total liability for the county tallied $185 million.

The court case also resulted in significant bill hikes for Nassau residents because the utilities — then, KeySpan Gas East, Verizon and New York Water — were removed from the garbage-tax rolls in 2014. A year later, a Newsday analysis showed the average annual residential garbage-tax bill rose $1,200.