Hempstead, other LI communities to join tonight's National Night Out Against Crime 

Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. speaks Tuesday about

Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. speaks Tuesday about the National Night Out Against Crime.

By Robert Brodsky
More than a year after demonstrators took to the streets to protest police violence in the wake of George Floyd's killing in Minneapolis, communities across Long Island will gather Tuesday night with law enforcement to celebrate the 37th annual National Night Out Against Crime.

From Freeport to Brentwood, police departments across the Island will host community gatherings designed to strengthen neighborhood relations, heighten drug prevention awareness and generate support for anti-crime programs.

In Hempstead, the state's largest village with 55,000 residents, hundreds are expected to convene at Denton Green Park at 5 p.m. for an event featuring pony rides, bounce houses, volleyball and kickball games with village police officers, music and food.

"We look forward to a day like this where we get to interact with our community and to spend time with the people we see on a day-to-day basis," said Det. Sgt. Derek Warner at a news conference Tuesday in Hempstead.

Hempstead Mayor Mayor Waylyn Hobbs Jr. contends while police departments across the country have faced struggles building relations with the community in the wake of Floyd's killing by a Minneapolis police officer — and the months of subsequent protests — village police have been proactive in fostering those connections, particularly among area youth.

"Trust is very important because when our police officers respond in emergency situations we want to have that trust, especially with young kids so they'll know that police officers are not the enemy," Hobbs said. "They are your friends and here to help you. And events like this help develop that trust."

The Night Out initiative started in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August. The event, which was canceled across the country last year because of the pandemic, includes block parties, festivals, safety demonstrations, seminars and youth events.

