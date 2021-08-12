TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

U.S. Navy midshipman arrive at Nautical Mile in return to annual tradition

The United States Naval Academy was welcomed by Freeport

The United States Naval Academy was welcomed by Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy and officials after the annual tradition of midshipmen sailing the coast to Freeport was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Credit: Howard Schnapp / Howard Schnapp

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

Visitors from three U.S. Navy sailboats arrived Thursday at the Nautical Mile in Freeport, which they will call home for a few days in a return to an annual tradition canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

About 26 U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen arrived from Annapolis, Maryland, Village Mayor Robert Kennedy said.

"I used to teach the midshipmen, so it’s exciting to see these future officers come in," said Kennedy, a U.S. Navy veteran who was aboard the USS Vulcan (AR-5) the USS Shreveport. "When they bring ships, a lot of residents and visitors come to the village to look at them."

The tradition dates back 22 years in which the midshipman sail 280 miles from Annapolis to the village.

The midshipmen are training for service as officers in the U.S. Navy, village officials said.

Long Islanders can see the sailboats — typically 65-foot tall and 44-foot-long — docked at the Freeport Esplanade through Saturday.

The village will hold a barbecue for the midshipmen, who range from 19 to 22 in age, on Saturday before they depart to Annapolis on Sunday.

With Howard Schnapp

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Nassau top stories

A National Grid gas meter at an East
National Grid gets smaller-than-expected natural gas rate hike
The Town of Hempstead's shark patrol keeps an
Officials: Shark spotted near Lido Beach, limited swimming resumes
Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) on Thursday presents
Suozzi touts stimulus funds for LI towns, municipalities
Pre-K students arrive for the school day at
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul says 'everyone' in schools should wear masks
Nassau County's population increased 4.2%, or 56,242 residents,
Census 2020: LI population up 3.1%, becoming more diverse
Hofstra University, the City of New York and
These restaurants, businesses, colleges and NYC theaters will be requiring COVID-19 vaccines
Didn’t find what you were looking for?