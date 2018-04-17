Navy: Radium at Bethpage is likely naturally occurring

A Navy report to Congress about radium found in Bethpage groundwater supplies says the detections are consistent with naturally-occurring levels of the radioactive element, and likely not from past military or defense contractor operations.

Still, the Navy also said it is undertaking an inspection and assessment of the Bethpage site, where the military and what is now Northrop Grumman ran manufacturing, testing and research operations from the 1930s to mid-1990s. The ongoing probe will include testing for radioactive materials and interviewing employees, according to the report obtained by Newsday.

“This report provides documentation that the concentration of radium and other radioactive materials identified in groundwater in the vicinity of [the Navy site in] Bethpage are consistent with naturally-occurring levels and common geochemical factors normally found in the regional aquifer,” the report said.

The report reviewed documents from Northrop Grumman, evaluated test results going back more than a decade and consulted U.S. Geological Survey studies. The reviewed documents date back only to the 1960s, the report notes.

Non-radioactive contamination was discovered in groundwater at the 600-acre site in the 1940s and New York’s Department of Environmental Conservation added it to the state Superfund list in 1983. A number of plans are in effect to remove soil and remediate groundwater contaminated with volatile organic chemicals and other substances.

In 2012, though, the Bethpage Water District closed a well after detecting elevated levels of radium above the background level that is typically found in other wells in the district. The DEC later began sampling the site for radium detections.

Last year, monitoring wells — not drinking water wells — at the Bethpage High School and Central Boulevard Elementary School revealed elevated levels of the radioactive substance.

A provision in the National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed in November, required the Navy to file an update to Congress focusing on radiological groundwater impacts in Bethpage. It was an addendum to a report filed earlier in the year as part of a requirement in the 2016 Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act.

“Concerned residents and experts should sift through this data with a fine-toothed comb to better determine the scale, scope and presence of radioactive substances and if they are migrating and threatening drinking water or public health,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, who got the provision into the NDAA. “The point of the report is to arm everyone with better data to define the problem and, need be, have responsible parties clean it up.”

The defense contractor has said it used, handled or stored more than 3 dozen radioactive materials at the site.

“While there is documentation that radium and radioactive materials were present at the facilities, there is no documentation of a release of radium or other radioactive materials at the facility,” the report said.

The report also notes that the area was originally home to farms and said that the detected radium could have come from fertilizer.

DEC officials were reviewing the report and could not comment. The Navy could not immediately be reached for comment.

The report pointed to a 2012 U.S. Geological Survey study of the North Atlantic Coastal Plan aquifer system, which includes the aquifers that supply Long Island’s nearly 3 million residents with its drinking water.

It said that more than 25 percent of samples taken at various locations across the breadth of the aquifer system were above the safe drinking-water threshold of 5 picocuries per liter and the highest detection was 20.4 picocuries per liter. Only one other aquifer system in the nation had more samples exceeding regulations.

Total radium levels in samples taken last year at the Central Boulevard Elementary School monitoring wells ranged between 9.68 and 32.15 picocuries per liter. At the high school, which is across the street from former manufacturing and testing facilities at the complex, were between 6.48 and 27.7 picocuries per liter.

The report also notes that samples taken from water districts in Farmingdale, Hicksville, Levittown and Plainview detected radium but below the drinking water standard of 5 picocuries per liter.

The Bethpage Water District turned off a well at Sophia Street in 2012 after nearing the 5 picocurie-per-liter threshold. Samples results vary but have been more than 7 picocuries per liter, above other wells in the system, Bethpage Water District Superintendent Mike Boufis said.

“We still believe that it’s not naturally occurring,” Boufis, who had not read the report, said of the detected radium. “It’s either an anomaly or it’s coming from somewhere.”

A resident group called Long Island Pure Water in February sued Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the DEC, the Navy and the United States saying authorities have failed to properly investigate radioactive contamination in Bethpage.

The not-for-profit corporation comprising dozens of local residents wants the court to order a study of radium contamination in the area and award paid oversight of the probe and any remediation work to Melville attorney James Rigano, the attorney representing the group.

Two hydrogeologists hired by the group said a study investigating the contamination and a possible plume or radium would cost an estimated $3 million.

Rigano could not immediately be reached for comment.