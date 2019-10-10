TODAY'S PAPER
Nassau Community College student found fatally shot in Queens

Jay Patel, 19, a business student at Nassau Community College, was discovered fatally shot on a street in Queens, the NYPD said. Patel, of Glen Oaks, had told his family he was headed to the gym less than an hour before he was found, the family told Newsday. (Credit: Jim Staubitser)

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 19-year-old man who was discovered fatally shot on a Queens street Wednesday was a business student at Nassau Community College who'd told his family he was headed to the gym less than an hour before he was found, his family said.

The NYPD said Jay Patel, of 267th Street, Glen Oaks, was found at 1 p.m. by 105th Precinct officers responding to a 911 call for an unconscious male on nearby 268th Street. The scene, on a quiet residential street, is barely one block from the victim's home.

Police said Patel, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD said Thursday that investigators are searching for the occupant or occupants of a red Toyota seen in surveillance video from the area and are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

An NCC representative confirmed Thursday that Patel was a student for the fall 2019 semester.

A man who answered the phone at the Patel home Thursday identified himself as Prakash Patel, an uncle of Jay Patel, and said the last thing the victim did was "tell his parents 'I'm going [to the] gym.' "

Prakash Patel, who also lives in Glen Oaks, which is just over the Queens border from Floral Park in Nassau County, said: "We have no idea what happened."

He said the family learned of the shooting from neighbors who saw the police crime scene and told them Jay Patel had been shot.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

