Nassau County Police Officer Arthur Lopez will be remembered on Monday — the fifth anniversary of his slaying — at two memorial services.
Lopez, 29, was shot to death in Bellrose, Queens, on Oct. 23, 2012, while trying to arrest a hit-and-run driver from Nassau County.
A ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. Monday on Jamaica Avenue over the Cross Island Parkway in Bellrose, near the scene of the murder. That overpass has been renamed Police Officer Arthur Lopez Memorial Bridge.
There will also be a grave site vigil at 11:45 a.m. at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury.
Lopez, a resident of Babylon Village, had been a police officer for eight years and was a member of the Emergency Services Unit.
Darrell Fuller of Queens is serving a sentence of life without parole for killing Lopez and another man a few minutes apart.
After shooting Lopez, Fuller got on the southbound Cross Island Parkway where he shot and killed Raymond Facey, 58, a Brooklyn construction worker, and stole his car.
