Security will be heightened this weekend as more than 5,000 runners — an all-time high — are expected to participate in the 46th annual Long Island Marathon and its related races, officials announced Wednesday.

A contingent of 337 Nassau police officers will be directing traffic at 167 posts along the revamped marathon route, said County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder at a news conference in Mineola.

And while there is no specific threat to the event, security will be enhanced by members of the county’s Bureau of Special Operations’ SWAT team, Homeland Security, K-9, Arson Bomb and Emergency Services, who will be equipped with portable radiation detectors.

"This is a great day and a lot of fun to be had," Ryder said. "But security is our priority."

Bags and backpacks belonging to runners must be clear and plastic and are subject to inspection from K-9 units, Ryder said.

On Saturday, the county will host a one mile fun run and 5K race. The action heats up Sunday morning with a 10K, half marathon and a full 26.2 mile marathon.

From its title sponsor to the route, event enhancement and spectator rules, the NEFCU Long Island Marathon is significantly different from in recent years.

The marathon will be begin at 7:30 a.m. Eisenhower Park — in the past in athletes started on Charles Lindbergh Boulevard in Uniondale, near the Nassau Coliseum — while spectators will be allowed near the starting line, another departure from previous races. The marathon ends at 2 p.m.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Runners will move down Merrick Avenue and head through Cedar Creek Park in Seaford and onto the Wantagh Parkway, exit at Old Country Road, and then head back toward the finish line at Eisenhower Park.

To make the race more accessible to spectators and scenic for athletes, those navigating the marathon will spend less time on Wantagh Parkway, which has an absence of much scenery.

"The marathon has been re-imagined this year with new and more interesting courses," said County Executive Laura Curran, who will participate in the 5K run.

Eisenhower Park will be closed to vehicles from 6 a.m. Sunday through 2:30 p.m. while multiple major arteries across the county will be subject to road closures. They include Charles Lindbergh Blvd., Stewart Ave., Merrick Ave.; Park Blvd.; Hempstead Turnpike; Bellmore Ave.; Sunrise Highway; Merrick Road; Old Country Road; Carman Ave.; Wantagh Parkway and Meadowbrook State Parkway entrances and exits.

To monitor traffic patterns, Curran said the county has installed 12 fixed traffic cameras and 10 portable cameras on spots along the route.

Other changes to the marathon festivities include a new title sponsor — NEFCU — and a the addition of the Long Island Health and Fitness Expo and a food truck festival.