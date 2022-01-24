Nassau County, meet your new area code: 363.

Supplementing 516, Nassau's soon-to-be second area code is set to be assigned beginning in the second quarter of 2023 for new telephone numbers, the New York State Public Service Commission announced Monday.

A second area code for Nassau is necessary because seven-digit phone numbers in 516 are projected to be depleted by 2023, the commission has previously said.

Phone numbers with 516 will keep that area code, under an "overlay" plan, but newly assigned numbers will generally get the new one. Still, due to the complex way telecom carriers acquire phone numbers, it's possible certain new lines will still be assigned 516 for a while.

"Customers will retain their current telephone numbers, and 10-digit dialing for local calls will continue," the commission said in a news release. "The overlay area code will be assigned to newly issued telephone numbers in Nassau County once all existing 516 telephone numbers are exhausted, and will apply to all telephone numbers, regardless of service type. The new area code is projected to provide telephone number relief in Nassau County for approximately 49 years."

The 363 area code joins 631, which in 1999 became Suffolk’s, splitting from Islandwide 516; and 934, Suffolk’s second area code, which debuted in 2016.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Get the Nassau news this week newsletter! The biggest news, politics and crime stories in Nassau County, in your inbox every Friday at noon. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

With James T. Madore