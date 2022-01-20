Nassau County on Thursday came another step closer to a second area code.

With the supply of 516 phone numbers scheduled to run out sometime in the middle of 2023, the New York State Public Service Commission announced Thursday afternoon plans to start "providing numbering relief" by authorizing a new area code, expected to be activated before the second quarter of 2023.

"The new area code will provide additional much-needed phone numbers for residents and businesses in the existing 516 area code region," the commission wrote in a news release.

Phone numbers with 516 will keep that area code, under an "overlay" plan, but newly assigned numbers will generally get the new one.

The new area code has not been disclosed.

But the numbers within the area code could be assigned starting in the fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next year, Heidi Wayman, a manager for the North American Numbering Plan Administrator, which rolls out new area codes, told Newsday in October.

She said then that she is one of only two people in the United States who knows the new code. On the topic of what the new code will be, the commission Thursday said only, "The three-digit number that will be the new area code will be announced in the near future."

Whatever it winds up being, the new area code joins 631, which in 1999 became Suffolk’s, splitting from Islandwide 516; and 934, Suffolk’s second area code, which debuted in 2016.