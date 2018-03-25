Two men have been charged in connection with a drug-related home invasion in New Cassel that resulted in a shooting, Nassau County police said Sunday.

A police spokesman said Gang Unit detectives are investigating the burglary but could not say which gang might be involved.

According to Gang Unit detectives, a 23-year-old man was walking to Wesley Garcia’s house on Carleton Street at about 9:10 p.m. Saturday, keeping in touch with Garcia, 25, by cellphone to let Garcia know when he would be arriving.

As the victim approached the front door he was pushed into the house by Patrick Spruill, 28, of Swalm Street, police said. While in the house, Spruill displayed a handgun and ordered Garcia and the 23-year-old to lie on the floor and empty their pockets.

The 23-year-old victim then removed a knife from his pocket and attempted to ward Spruill off, and while doing so he was shot once in each arm, police said. The victim then ran from the house and police were called to the residence.

Spruill was later found at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow where he was seeking treatment for stab and slash wounds to the face and body, police said. He was arrested at the hospital, police said.

Police said marijuana and a handgun was recovered on Garcia’s property but they said the gun recovered was not the one used in the shooting.

The 23-year-old was also being treated at an area hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries, police said.

Police said Spruill, who they said also had a disorderly conduct warrant, would be arraigned when “medically practical” and Garcia is scheduled for arraignment Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Spruill is charged with second degree attempted murder, first degree burglary, second degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first degree criminal use of a firearm, police said.

Garcia is charged with criminal possession of a firearm, first degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third degree criminal possession of marijuana.

— With Nicole Fuller