New Hyde Park apartment proposal set for Tuesday hearing

The plan calls for 71 apartments and retail space three blocks from the village's LIRR station.

This rendering shows the plan for 71 apartments and retail space three blocks from New Hyde Park Village LIRR station. Photo Credit: MP3 Architecture/Martin A. Passante

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
 The Village of New Hyde Park is to hold a public hearing Tuesday to consider a four-floor, mixed-use building featuring 71 apartment units.

Huntington Station resident Ernesto Tersigni, who owns 300 South 12th LLC, has applied for a special use permit hoping to add a 18,567-square-foot building at 300 South 12th St. in New Hyde Park. Plans call for 4,915 square feet of retail space and 11 apartments on the ground floor with 20 additional units on each floor above. The location is three blocks from the Long Island Rail Road station in New Hyde Park.

Tersigni owns the half-acre lot at South 12th Street. The property currently holds a vacant one-floor commercial building.

The meeting is to be held at 7:30 p.m. at New Hyde Park Village Hall, 420 Jericho Tpke.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

