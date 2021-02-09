A New Hyde Park father held in immigration custody since June is expected to be released Tuesday morning to reunite with his family and continue his legal fight against being deported to his native India, his family and attorneys said.

Sukhdev Singh, 47, will be paroled from immigration custody at a New Jersey federal facility and could arrive home around noon on Tuesday to rejoin his wife, Rajwinder, and the couple’s three daughters, attorney Allen Kaye of Manhattan said.

Singh's case made headlines when he was taken away on June 8 by federal agents: Singh, who years ago lost a claim for political asylum, was facing deportation.

Singh’s absence from his household has devastated his wife and children, particularly his severely handicapped daughter, Ashmeet, 8, whom he provided care for and shares a special bond, family members said.

Ashmeet has been brain damaged since birth and cannot speak. Ashmeet also has cerebral palsy and epilepsy and must be fed through a special tube.

The prospect of Singh coming home has buoyed the family spirits after months of uncertainty, said Kamljeet Kaur of Queens, Singh's sister-in-law.

"I cannot even explain it, the house is so positive right now," said Kaur, adding her sister Rajwinder was counting the hours until her husband's release.

Federal immigration officials didn’t immediately return a telephone call for comment early Tuesday.

Kaye _ who works for the the Manhattan law firm of Pollack, Pollack, Isaac & DeCicco _ said that Singh was literally on "the brink" of being deported when the legal process began to slow things down over the summer months.

The election of President Joseph Biden, who is taking a more restrictive stance on deportations, may have also helped Singh, Kaye said.

"He is lightning up on people being deported, except in cases in the national interest," the lawyer said of Biden.

Singh had been in the United States since 1999 when he was ordered removed after his asylum application was denied. Despite the removal order, Singh was allowed to remain in the country for 20 years with Rajwinder and their children and work as a cab driver so long as he checked in periodically with the government.

After Singh was taken into custody in June, he was sent to an immigration holding facility in Lousiana and a federal judge issued a temporary stay. But in November, a federal magistrate ruled that the court didn’t have jurisdiction over Singh’s case, a decision which in now being appealed.

After Singh contracted the coronavirus during custody, officials arranged with his attorneys to grant him parole status so he could return to his home in New Hyde Park while his case worked itself through the legal system, Kaur said.

Kaye said that Nelson Madrid, one of the firm attorneys working on the Singh case, learned Thursday that federal immigration officials had agreed to release Singh. The legal process to get Singh a green card, given the history of his case, is still complex but now seems more likely, Kaye said.

While in detention, Singh would call his family and had conversations with Ashmeet and her sisters, Agamjot, 4, and Avroop, 6, as well as their mother.

In the past few days, Kaur said, Singh called with good news.

"‘I am coming home, I am coming home!,’" Kaur remembers him saying before Ashmeet broke into a big smile.