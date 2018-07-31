North Hempstead Town is seeking bids for the construction of a dog park at Michael J. Tully Park in New Hyde Park.

Bids are due Aug. 9 at 10:30 a.m. at the Town Board Room on the second floor of Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset.

In February, the Town Board approved a $37,560 contract with Melville-based Nelson & Pope Engineers to create design plans.

Contract plans and documents can be viewed in the town clerk’s office at Town Hall, and at the Town Department of Public Works, at 285 Denton Ave. in New Hyde Park.

The town allocated $250,000 in its 2018 capital plan for construction of the dog park. Officials previously told Newsday the park would open in the fall.