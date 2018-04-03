A former fire commissioner and his firefighter son received a $900,000 settlement from the New Hyde Park Fire Department after they said the department scandalized them by having them arrested on theft charges.

For Michael Dolan and his son Michael Jr., the settlement announced Tuesday marked the culmination of a six-year battle to clear their names.

“I can hold my head high again,” Michael Dolan Sr. said during a news conference at his attorney’s office in Carle Place.

His son, sitting beside him, added, “You can’t just lock somebody up because you don’t like them.”

Michael Dolan Sr., 74, was a fire commissioner and his son a department volunteer when fire commissioners accused them of stealing 65 Kidde smoke detectors from a secure room in the firehouse in 2012. Police charged them with grand larceny in the third degree.

Dolan Sr., also a volunteer for the department, said they had taken the smoke detectors home for safekeeping after several disappeared. They were intended for a program to help senior citizens. They said they returned them, but when the detectors started disappearing again, they gave them to the Nassau County Fire Museum, which originally provided the smoke detectors.

Dolan said Tuesday that he and his son were victims of bad blood on the part of some commissioners who wanted them gone from the department.

The criminal charges were dropped after a few months, but the fire commissioners began proceedings to remove the duo. The Dolans responded with a federal lawsuit against the New Hyde Park Fire District and several commissioners for malicious prosecution and abuse of process. Years of court fights took place.

Fire district commissioners did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A year ago, a federal jury awarded $625,000 in damages to the Dolans in their lawsuit against the fire district.

The settlement increased that figure to $900,000 to cover the Dolans’ legal expenses.

“The fire department turned a petty internal matter into felony grand theft,” Dolan Sr. said.

The Dolans’ attorney, Rick Ostrove of Leeds Brown Law, said the fire commissioners dragged the father and son through the mud for no good reason.

“Police arrested both of my clients. Both were plastered all over the news,” Ostrove said. “They were branded felons for trying to do the right thing.”