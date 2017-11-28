New York Lottery: Break from routine pays off for $3M winner
An Elmont woman ponied up $10 for last scratch-off ticket on roll and wound up hitting $3 million jackpot.
Leelawatie Pittam broke slightly from her regular routine, and she ended up winning in a big way.
The Elmont resident, one of two to share Tuesday in a total of $13 million in New York State Lottery winnings, said she had been on course with her regular after-work routine — stop for gas and buy lottery tickets.
After purchasing four 50X the Money scratch-off tickets at Mobil Mart on Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont, she said she noticed one last ticket left on the roll.
According to a state lottery news release, Pittam, 52, at first didn’t jump for it, but, in the end, ponied up the extra $10, and don’t we all know what ensued?
Of course, it “turned out to be the winner,” she said, snaring her the $3 million jackpot, at which point, “I screamed and was carrying on,” joking that she “probably gave someone in the store a heart attack.”
Opting for a one-time lump sum of $1,568,466 after withholdings, Pittam, a loss prevention specialist for BJs Wholesale, said she plans “to use the money to retire early and just continue living life.”
Also scoring a big win — to the tune of $10 million — was Imran Mohammed, 29, a construction worker from Queens, who said that when he first saw it, “I thought something was wrong with the ticket.”
That would be the $10,000 a Week for Life scratch-off ticket he bought at the M&S Smoke Shop, Hillside Avenue, Jamaica.
Opting for his winnings in the form of a trust, the lottery said, he’s receiving the cash value of the guaranteed $10 million prize, walking away with $5,036,617 after withholdings.
Not ready to retire just yet, he said he’ll “continue working, but maybe a little less than normal,” expecting “to buy a new house and then invest the rest for the future.”