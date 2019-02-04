TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Car rear-ends NICE bus in Baldwin, sending 5 to hospital

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Five people were taken to the hospital Monday with nonlife-threatening injuries after a NICE bus was rear-ended in Baldwin, police and NICE officials said.

A bus on the N35 route (Baldwin-Hempstead-Westbury) was loading and unloading passengers about 12:30 p.m. at a stop on Grand Avenue near DeMott Avenue in Baldwin when it was rear-ended by a vehicle that had been stopped behind the bus, a NICE spokesman said. That car had been hit from behind by a third vehicle, which pushed the car into the bus.

Two bus riders and three occupants of the other vehicles were transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital, according to Nassau police and a NICE official.

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

