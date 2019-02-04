Five people were taken to the hospital Monday with nonlife-threatening injuries after a NICE bus was rear-ended in Baldwin, police and NICE officials said.

A bus on the N35 route (Baldwin-Hempstead-Westbury) was loading and unloading passengers about 12:30 p.m. at a stop on Grand Avenue near DeMott Avenue in Baldwin when it was rear-ended by a vehicle that had been stopped behind the bus, a NICE spokesman said. That car had been hit from behind by a third vehicle, which pushed the car into the bus.

Two bus riders and three occupants of the other vehicles were transported to South Nassau Communities Hospital, according to Nassau police and a NICE official.