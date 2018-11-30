Up to nine people sustained minor injuries when a passenger vehicle struck the rear of a NICE bus near NYCB Live's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale Friday, police and a bus company spokesman said.

The 3:05 p.m. crash occurred on Hempstead Turnpike near Earle Ovington Boulevard when a westbound N70 bus pulled over to a stop and was struck from behind, NICE spokesman Andy Kraus said.

Nassau police said six people were hurt. But Kraus said nine people, including the driver of the passenger vehicle, were transported to a hospital.

Kraus said there were up to 30 people on the bus at the time.

Police said there was no criminality involved in the incident.