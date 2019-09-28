A vehicle and a Nassau Inter County Express bus got into an accident that ended with the bus slamming into a Hempstead deli on Saturday morning, Hempstead police said.

"There were no life-threatening injuries to anyone involved," said Lt. Jeffrey Larssan. The deli, located at 115 Main Street, was damaged in the 10:30 a.m. crash.

The number of people traveling on the bus was not released.

The National Transportation Board will handle the investigation, Larssan said. The federal agency says it investigates "significant accidents" in transportation.