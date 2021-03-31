Three passengers aboard a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a morning rush-hour incident in New Hyde Park on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Police said the bus was "cut off" by another vehicle, forcing the bus driver to "hit the brakes" hard — causing four passengers to fall.

The fourth passenger was treated at the scene and released, police said.

The incident took place near the intersection of New Hyde Park Road and Jericho Turnpike and was reported in a 911 call at 8:23 a.m., police said. Police said the bus and the other vehicle did not make contact and there was no reported physical damage to the bus or other vehicle.

Firefighters and EMTs from the New Hyde Park Fire Department, as well as a police ambulance, responded to the scene, officials said.

The bus was on the N25 route, which runs between Lynbrook and Great Neck.

"It is not known the exact number of riders who were on that bus this morning, but that route typically carries between 25 to 30 passengers at that time and in that location," a spokesman for the bus company, Mark L. Smith, said in an email.

He added, "NICE safety members are continuing to review the incident."