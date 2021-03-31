TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandNassau

Passengers hurt when car cuts off NICE bus in New Hyde Park, Nassau police say

Four passengers were hurt when a vehicle cut

Four passengers were hurt when a vehicle cut off a NICE bus near the intersection of New Hyde Park Road and Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park Wednesday morning, Nassau police said. Credit: Lou Minutoli

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Three passengers aboard a Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) bus were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries after a morning rush-hour incident in New Hyde Park on Wednesday, Nassau County police said.

Police said the bus was "cut off" by another vehicle, forcing the bus driver to "hit the brakes" hard — causing four passengers to fall.

The fourth passenger was treated at the scene and released, police said.

The incident took place near the intersection of New Hyde Park Road and Jericho Turnpike and was reported in a 911 call at 8:23 a.m., police said. Police said the bus and the other vehicle did not make contact and there was no reported physical damage to the bus or other vehicle.

Firefighters and EMTs from the New Hyde Park Fire Department, as well as a police ambulance, responded to the scene, officials said.

The bus was on the N25 route, which runs between Lynbrook and Great Neck.

"It is not known the exact number of riders who were on that bus this morning, but that route typically carries between 25 to 30 passengers at that time and in that location," a spokesman for the bus company, Mark L. Smith, said in an email.

He added, "NICE safety members are continuing to review the incident."

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Nassau top stories

Paul Feinman was appointed in 2017 by Gov. Paul Feinman, first openly gay judge on NY's high court, dies at 61
Elizabeth Hagood gets a COVID-19 vaccine outside the NY COVID-19 case rate among highest in U.S., CDC says
Harry Jones, an 11th-grader, had a successful diaper Teen collects more than 10,000 diapers for LI families
Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead LI jails prepare to vaccinate inmates as judge rules shots must be offered to those behind bars
The Suffolk County Legislature voted Tuesday to set Special election set for May 25 to fill 3rd district seat
Firefighters worked to rescue a dolphin that became Official: Dolphin trapped in Manhasset Bay dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?