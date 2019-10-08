A Nassau judge has denied a bid from the brother of star rapper Nicki Minaj to set aside the Baldwin man's conviction for raping his now-former stepdaughter — dismissing claims of jury misconduct.

A jury in November 2017 convicted Jelani Maraj, then 38, of sexually assaulting the victim after a trial in which the defense claimed the allegations were fabricated to try to extort $25 million from the defendant’s famous sister.

Maraj’s convictions on charges of predatory sexual assault on a child and child endangerment carry a punishment of up to life in prison.

State Supreme Court Justice Robert McDonald’s ruling Tuesday followed an inquiry of jurors that began a year after the verdict. The judge ordered the courtroom sealed, along with transcripts of the inquiry, for the entirety of the proceeding.

The inquiry began after the defense provided an affidavit from an alternate juror that said jurors talked about the case against McDonald’s instructions, speculating about Maraj’s guilt before deliberations.

Early in the trial, a number of jurors said they believed Maraj was guilty, and during those discussions one juror said “I can’t wait for him to be found guilty,” the alternate juror claimed.

In addition, one juror claimed that if Nicki Minaj didn’t show up to testify, then her brother was guilty, the alternate juror’s affidavit also said.

The prosecution opposed tossing the verdict and provided affidavits from seven of the 12 jurors who deliberated.

Seven of them swore they didn’t hear any other juror say he or she couldn’t wait for Maraj to be found guilty, and denied exposure to blogs, newspaper articles, TV shows and social media posts on the case during the trial.

Those jurors also said they didn’t talk about the case before deliberations.

But one of those seven jurors didn’t deny hearing any fellow panelists say that if Minaj didn’t testify, Maraj must be guilty, and didn’t deny that other jurors discussed the case before deliberations, the judge noted previously.

The victim testified at the trial that Maraj began abusing her when she was 11, raping her repeatedly between April and November 2015 while her mother was at work.

The child testified Maraj called her “his puppet” and slapped her if she refused his sexual advances, threatening that she would be taken away from her mother if she told anyone about the abuse.

But the defense claimed during the trial that the girl’s mother had beaten her and her younger brother to get them to go along with a made-up sex abuse tale the woman invented in an attempted multimillion shakedown of Maraj’s celebrity sister.

Defense attorney David Schwartz also told jurors the girl’s mother contacted Minaj after Maraj’s arrest and relayed “if she was paid $35 million, these charges could just go away.”

But the victim, who testified at age 14, said her account of abuse had nothing to do with money and wasn’t motivated by beatings from her mother.

Maraj’s former wife, the victim’s mother, admitted to beating her children at times and drinking alcohol excessively in 2015 — but denied an extortion plot along with claims that she forced her children to go along with a made-up tale of abuse.