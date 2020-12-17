The Nassau Interim Finance Authority on Thursday night was considering signing off on Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's $3.3 billion budget for 2021, following a weekslong impasse over a deal to have NIFA refinance hundreds of millions of dollars in county debt.

If NIFA approves Curran's 2021 budget, it would follow weeks of negotiations among Republican county legislators who were at odds with the plan backed by Curran, a Democrat, and NIFA officials, who wanted authority to refinance the existing county debt.

NIFA's plan to refinance its own debt, and county debt, would result in $435 million in savings for the fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Until Monday, Republican lawmakers had refused to back legislation granting NIFA that authority, concerned that refinancing would extend the life of the control board for decades. With the authority in limbo, NIFA had delayed its approval of Curran's budget, which needs the panel's sign-off by year's end.

"This is a budget that is being balanced based on the restructuring of existing NIFA and county debt that will provide more than $400 million in financial relief. By doing this we were able avoid a massive property tax increase and cuts to critical services for those most in need," NIFA chairman Adam Barsky said in a statement Thursday. "This remains a short-term extraordinary measure to address the unprecedented impact of the global pandemic. There still exists a longer-term structural imbalance that must be tackled sooner rather than later."

Even with the refinancing in place, the county could face an $111.2 million deficit in 2021, NIFA officials said in October.

The deal to refinance was struck Monday after the county legislature approved Republican-backed legislation establishing a "special revenue fund" for sales tax receipts that exceed what is projected in Curran's 2021 budget. Presiding Officer Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park) said county officials were "excessively pessimistic" in their budgeting, and as such, proposed the fund as a way to give tax challenge refunds to businesses. The fund can also be used for "other uses," including for "various good government purposes," Nicolello said Monday.

NIFA officials were in executive session Thursday night after approving several measures but had yet to approve the budget, or an 8 1/2-year agreement between the county and its Superior Officers Association.

Also Thursday, NIFA directors approved a $439.4 million contract with Western Bay Constructors to begin a massive public works project that aims to divert sewage out of Reynolds Channel and into the Atlantic Ocean. The project would lay miles of pipe under Sunrise Highway and send sewage from Long Beach and the Bay Park Sewage Treatment Plant in East Rockaway under Sunrise Highway to an ocean outfall pipe in Wantagh at the Cedar Creek Treatment Plant in Wantagh. Officials say the project would help restore water quality along the South Shore in the Western Bays.

NIFA directors also approved a $122.1 million project to build a land mobile radio system for the Nassau County Police Department. The project is to be completed by the end of 2021.

According to NIFA documents, contractor Motorola Solutions Inc. will construct the police department's 800 MHz land mobile radio system, which will "provide mission critical communications" for law enforcement and emergency services in the county.

NIFA officials were also reviewing a proposed sale of cash flow notes, for $370 million. The county, battered by the loss of sales tax receipts due to the coronavirus pandemic, plans to borrow $70 million more than last year to cover budget shortfalls.