Man, 21, shot, wounded in North Bellport, Suffolk police say

By Nicholas Spangler nicholas.spangler@newsday.com @spanglernewsday
A man was shot and injured Thursday night on Michigan Avenue in North Bellport, Suffolk police said.

Fifth Precinct officers found the man after they responded to a 7:50 p.m. 911 call, police said, adding that the victims injuries were considered non-lifethreatening.

The victim, 21, was treated at a hospital. Police did not release any information about who may have shot the man. His identity was not released.

Detectives asked anyone with information to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Nicholas Spangler covers the Town of Smithtown and has worked at Newsday since 2010.

