North Hempstead proposes ban on intentional release of balloons

North Hempstead Town Hall on Oct. 14, 2018,

North Hempstead Town Hall on Oct. 14, 2018, in Manhasset. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
North Hempstead Town has proposed banning the intentional release of balloons, joining a growing number of Long Island municipalities to move toward adopting a measure local officials said will reduce pollution and protect the environment.

“The intentional release of balloons poses a risk to our marine life and waterways,” Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said in a statement. “Mylar and latex balloons are just some examples of plastic pollution which is harmful to our environment.”

The change, if adopted, would not apply to unintentional release like a child accidently letting go of a birthday balloon, town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said.

East Hampton Town, the city of Long Beach and Suffolk County already have a ban in place. Hempstead Town proposed a ban in September.

The town board will host a public hearing on the matter at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 at Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset.

