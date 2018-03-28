TODAY'S PAPER
N. Hempstead may auction abandoned vehicles, ATVs online

Town officials have already selected an auctioneering company and plan to discuss amending the town code at an April 17 public hearing.

North Hempstead Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd, Manhasset,

North Hempstead Town Hall, 220 Plandome Rd, Manhasset, Sept. 1, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / William Perlman

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
Officials in North Hempstead Town may revise the town’s code to allow online auctions of abandoned ATVs and cars, with the town to keep the proceeds.

The town board will discuss the measure at an April 17 public hearing.

Town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said that the proposed amendment would “shore up” the town’s authority to auction personal property that is discarded by its owners.

“The Town has no record of past auctions for abandoned vehicles,” Trottere said, adding that there are 17 abandoned vehicles being stored at the Highway Department’s West Shore Road facility that will be auctioned online.

The town code deems abandoned personal property “adverse to the public welfare” of town residents and currently outlines some regulations for disposal. Any discarded property will be removed by the Town Highway Division, with notice of removal sent to the owner before disposal.

Any items held by the town for more than 14 days can be sold at a public auction, with a notice of at least five days, according to town regulations.

The disposal regulations were last updated in 1984 and therefore make no mention of online auctions, according to the town code. They apply to any article of personal property, from trailers and snowmobiles to electric wheelchairs.

Trottere said that the town will use Auctions International, a professional auctioneering company, which sells government surplus, commercial and industrial assets, according to its website.

The public hearing is scheduled for 7 p.m. at town hall, at 220 Plandome Rd. in Manhasset.

Christine Chung covers the Town of North Hempstead, writing about local government, development, transparency and breaking news.

