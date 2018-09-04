Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Long IslandNassau

North Hempstead seeks resumes for new highway chief

North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset, seen here on Sept. 1, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / William Perlman

By Christine Chung christine.chung@newsday.com @chrisychung
North Hempstead Town is seeking a new highway superintendent, a role vacated in October 2016.

Joe Geraci has been serving as the town’s acting highway superintendent as well as deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Works.

The highway superintendent’s responsibilities include overseeing maintenance and construction of town roads, snow removal, acquisition and maintenance of all necessary equipment, and storm cleanup, according to a job listing posted on the town’s website.

Thomas Tiernan, the town’s former highway superintendent, resigned in 2016 amid an internal overtime investigation.

Town spokeswoman Carole Trottere said Thursday that the town was currently accepting resumes for replacements.

Trottere said the town took two years to list the position because the title first had to be removed as a union job. The town board voted in June to make the change so the job is not eligible for overtime pay.

