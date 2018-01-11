TODAY'S PAPER
North Hempstead's nonunion town workers get a raise

North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset on Sept.

North Hempstead Town Hall in Manhasset on Sept. 1, 2015. Photo Credit: Newsday / William Perlman

By KHRISTOPHER J. BROOKS christopher.brooks@newsday.com
The Town of North Hempstead has given 1.75 percent salary increases to its 83 nonunionized employees, including parks Commissioner Jill Weber and deputy supervisor Aline Khatchadourian. 

Town council members on Tuesday approved $95,345 in pay increases.

Khatchadourian was given an extra $1,595, placing her annual salary at $92,720. Building department commissioner John Niewender received an extra $2,008, placing his salary at $116,724. 

Weber was given an extra $2,215, bumping her salary to $128,778, and town attorney Elizabeth Botwin was given an extra $2,829, increasing her salary to $164,475. 

The last time nonunion employees received a raise was last January. 

The nonunion raises come two months after the town approved a six-year contract with its Civil Services Employees Association Unit 7555. That contract, which covers last January to December 2022, gave 343 employees a 1.75 percent pay increase. 

The nonunion raises also come one month after the town gave $5,000 raises to the aides of town council members. 

