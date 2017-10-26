The Town of North Hempstead is working to remove asbestos in a storage shed at Charles J. Fuschillo Park in Carle Place.

The town board voted 7-0 to award the project to Fiber Control, a Wantagh-based company that bid $24,800. The town also authorized Tectonic Engineering & Surveying Consultants, based in upstate Mountainville, to provide additional services for an amount not to exceed $3,200.

The asbestos was found in part of the roof of a storage shed that the public does not use, said town spokeswoman Carole Trottere.

The town budgeted $195,000 this year in its capital plan for general improvements at the park, such as replacing the swing set, improving fencing and resurfacing athletic courts.